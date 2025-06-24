Riyadh: Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Company named Mazen Hani Altamimi and Taher Mohammed Omar Agueel as the board’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.

The two officials took over for a three-year term that started on 16 May 2025 and is set to conclude on 15 May 2028.

The Insurance Authority (IA) greenlighted the appointments on 22 June.

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, Gulf General reported net losses worth SAR 23.78 million, marking an annual leap of 314.39% from SAR 5.73 million.

