Riyadh – Mawarid Manpower Company appointed new Chairman and Vice Chairman for a new term that commenced on 11 October 2025 and ending on 10 October 2028.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rukban was announced as a new Chairman, while Abdullah Ibrahim Al Omaier was named as Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure.

As of 30 June 2025, the company’s net profits hiked by 25.54% to SAR 62.32 million from SAR 49.64 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues amounted to SAR 1.21 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual rise of 31.74% from SAR 920.74 million.

