Riyadh - The board of Southern Province Cement Company assigned Saud bin Safar Al Bargan as the company’s CEO until further notice, starting from 1 October 2025.

Al Bargan has over 25 years of experience in the field of work, 15 of which have been in the cement and building materials sector, according to a bourse filing.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Mechanical Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, in addition to several administrative and technical certificates in the fields of leadership, strategy, and operational performance.

In the six-month period that ended on 39 June 2025, the company’s net profits fell by 58.82% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 42 million from SAR 102 million.

