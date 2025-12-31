The 11th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will bring together an elite line-up of local and international speakers, including ministers, heads of authorities and institutions, and senior executives from leading global companies.

The upcoming Forum - to be held from January 12 to 15 at Madinat Jumeirah under the theme “Bridging Communities - will discuss five main themes - The Sustainable City, Digital Transformation, Future Jobs, Technology & Future, and customer centricity - along with 16 sub-themes.

The Sustainable City will cover driving sustainable growth and communities of the future; Jobs of the Future will discuss efficiency and optimisation, remote project management, the project and circular economy as well as the role of specialised education; Digital Transformation will cover leadership and strategy, agile management, digital twins and the Metaverse, and blockchain technology; Technology & Future will discuss artificial intelligence, future smart mobility and big data; and Customer Centricity in Project Management will cover customer engagement and communication, empowered project teams, and agile and hybrid project management.

A key highlight of the event will be former world No. 1 and global tennis champion Andre Agassi who will deliver the keynote address at the Forum.

One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Agassi had won eight Grand Slam singles titles and held the world No. 1 ranking in men’s singles for a total of 101 weeks. He became renowned for his distinctive baseline playing style and charismatic personality.

Agassi is also regarded as one of the most influential athletes in the field of education reform.

He has established several philanthropic initiatives supporting education, including the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which works to improve the quality of schooling for underserved children in low-income communities, as well as the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy.

He frequently underscores his belief that “education is the most powerful tool for transforming children’s lives.”

The four-day event is being co-hosted by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with DP World, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Emaar Properties and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “Over its past ten editions, the Forum has firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading conferences, bringing together decision-makers, experts and innovators. The Forum has enriched discussions on international best practices, supported knowledge transfer and opened new horizons for advancing project management systems across vital sectors.”

“The DIPMF is a strategic platform for showcasing Dubai’s remarkable growth journey, highlighting its pioneering experience in developing and delivering iconic projects that enhance quality of life, and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a future-focused global city and a model of innovation, governance and sustainability,” he stated.

Al Tayer said: “Announcing the participation of an elite group of international speakers reaffirms the Forum’s commitment to attracting influential global figures and decision-makers, thereby enriching discussions across its five themes: The Sustainable City, Digital Transformation, Future Jobs, Technology & Future, and Customer-Centricity. These themes encompass pivotal topics such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, the Metaverse, blockchain, the project economy, organisational resilience and team empowerment.”

“These discussions clearly reflect the rapidly evolving demands of today’s world and underscore the need to harness innovative solutions to manage projects with efficiency and foresight,” he added.

Leading government officials including Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of UAE Media Council; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Group; Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government and Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality will be taking part.

The list also includes a group of prominent figures, comprising inspiring leaders in project management, alongside influential global and regional experts and senior international trainers in the field.

Among them are Duncan Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Skyports Infrastructure; Dr Mehdi Fardan Al Fardan, Chairman of the Board of Gulf International Cancer Centre; Ike Nwankwo, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Project Management Institute (PMI); Dr Mladen Vukomanović, President of the World Project Management Organisation; Mr Duncan Fisher, Chief Show Operations Officer at Cirque du Soleil; Denise Jarvie, Chief Executive Officer of the Agile Alliance; Professor Pedro Serrador, Professor of Project Management at the University of Toronto; and Bear Grylls, the renowned British adventurer and writer.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).