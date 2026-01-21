As the Middle East region increases investments in food security, supply resilience and sustainable sourcing, Gulfood 2026 announces Gulfood Fresh at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai from 26th-30th January 2026, a dedicated fresh produce platform showcasing fruits, vegetables and perishable supply chains shaping the region’s food future.

The Middle East region’s fresh produce market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by population expansion, urbanisation and rising demand for year-round access to high-quality fresh foods.

GCC countries import over 85 percent of their food requirements3, making fresh produce a strategic pillar of regional trade and national food security. With a high percentage of Gulfood 2026 visitors hailing from emerging markets, Gulfood Fresh helps meet this surging demand by opening avenues for trade of fresh produce on a global scale.

The global fresh produce market is projected to exceed US$1 trillion by 2030, with the Middle East and Africa being the fastest-growing consumption regions, driven by rising health awareness, premiumisation and expanding retail and foodservice channels.

Government and institutional stakeholders play a central role at Gulfood Fresh, with the participation of DP World, FRESH DEL MONTE, Fresh Fruit Company and NRTC, highlighting the alignment between trade infrastructure, regulation and long-term food security strategy.

Global Fresh Leaders and Regional Champions United in One Platform

Leading international producers and regional champions are among the confirmed exhibitors including, Armela Farms, FRESH DEL MONTE, Fresh Fruits Company, Fun Fruit, Maison du Melon, NRTC, Silal and UniFrutti reflecting the growing diversity, scale and sophistication of the fresh produce sector serving Middle Eastern markets.