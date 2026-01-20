DUBAI: Dubai has set a global exhibition milestone as Gulfood 2026 becomes the first event worldwide to operate simultaneously across two mega venues, Dubai World Trade Centre and the newly expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, from 26th to 30th January.

The world’s largest annual food and beverage event has recorded 100 percent expansion in a single year, fully occupying more than 280,000 square metres across both venues. Gulfood is also the first global event to unveil the upgraded Dubai Exhibition Centre, developed at a cost of US$2.7 billion, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for mega-scale business events.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of Gulfood, said, this achievement marks a world-first moment for Dubai and the global food and beverage industry, redefining how large-scale events are delivered and positioning the city at the centre of the evolving global food trade.

Gulfood 2026 brings together more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, showcasing 1.5 million products. The edition features 40 percent first-time exhibitors and the largest national participation to date from India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United States, alongside new participating countries including Luxembourg, Maldives, Rwanda, Slovakia, Sweden and Uganda.

For the first time, Dubai Exhibition Centre will host the World Food sector and expanded Rice, Pulses and Grains segments, alongside new sectors including Gulfood Fresh, Gulfood Logistics and Gulfood Grocery Trade, reflecting the growing importance of supply chains, perishables and food redistribution.

India has been named Official Country Partner for Gulfood 2026, represented by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, with more than 600 exhibitors participating.

Dubai World Trade Centre will continue to host key sectors including beverages, dairy, meat and poultry, seafood and power brands, in addition to Gulfood Startups, which brings together more than 250 innovators and investors from over 30 countries.

The event will also feature The Big Deal Hub, connecting global buyers and exhibitors through structured matchmaking to drive high-value trade opportunities across the food value chain.