RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has announced the readiness of its personnel to ensure the safety of food, medicine, and medical devices supplied to pilgrims during the upcoming 2025 Hajj season. This is in alignment with a comprehensive plan developed by the authority for the annual Hajj season.



This shows the unwavering commitment and keenness of the wise leadership to serve pilgrims and dedicate all resources to enhance their comfort and well-being.

The SFDA actively participates in the oversight and inspection of products within its jurisdiction at all the air, land, and sea entry points to Saudi Arabia.

It also monitors food and pharmaceutical establishments and medical sites situated within Makkah and Madinah, alongside seasonal healthcare facilities associated with the Pilgrims' Affairs Offices, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.



Specifically, the SFDA monitors products arriving via air cargo from the Pilgrims' Affairs Offices at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. The SFDA's initiatives during the Hajj season encompass conducting on-site assessments and delivering educational workshops for staff in approved food preparation kitchens. These efforts aim to ensure adherence to health standards and the provision of safe meals to pilgrims, in partnership with the municipalities of Makkah and Madinah.



The SFDA disseminates multilingual awareness messages and informational programs to pilgrims concerning food and drug safety. This proactive preparation underscores its commitment to delivering optimal regulatory services, fostering robust collaboration with government bodies to ensure a successful Hajj season, in addition to reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s prominent role in crowd management.

