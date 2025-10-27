Address Hotels + Resorts introduces Vegetarian Room, its first pure vegetarian restaurant at Address Dubai Mall.

It offers an intimate dining experience for up to 22 guests in a serene setting with polished marble and plush seating.

The menu features refined dishes inspired by Indian cuisine, including signature items like Punjabi Paneer Tikka and Malai Kofta, alongside a selection of vibrant chaats such as Papdi Chaat and Dahi Puri. Desserts like Kesari Rasmalai and Malai Kulfi round out the offerings.

Vegetarian Room provides a mindful dining experience that elevates vegetarian cuisine through artful presentation and fresh ingredients, making it a unique destination for those seeking refined yet simple indulgence. -TradeArabia News Service