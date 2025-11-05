The 11th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturing event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has drawn an unprecedented number of food and beverage producers, innovators, technology leaders, and industry experts from around the world to the event.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, inaugurated the Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 on Tuesday. The event serves as a pivotal global platform for accelerating the smart and sustainable transformation of the food industry.

He noted that this year’s record international participation reflects the world’s confidence in Dubai and the UAE’s ability to lead food innovation and build resilient, future-ready supply chains.

Sheikh Mansoor commended the innovative and environmentally friendly solutions presented by leading companies and participating nations, including smart manufacturing systems and sustainable technologies. He noted that the event reflects a spirit of collaboration and innovation and serves as a strategic platform for shaping a more secure, inclusive, and sustainable food future for all.

Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, which runs till November 6, brings together the latest technologies and billion-dollar opportunities at a time when the Middle East is consolidating its position as a global powerhouse in AI-driven production, through the implementation of advanced and interconnected Fourth Industrial Revolution systems, in line with the UAE’s goal to increase local food production by 30 percent by 2030.

During his tour of the expo, Sheikh Mansoor visited several leading company and country pavilions participating in the exhibition.

The tour also included visits to several country pavilions, among them France, which brings together companies specialising in organic products and advanced manufacturing technologies; Germany, featuring firms operating in precision food technology and digital systems; and Italy, which highlights sustainable practices and contemporary reinterpretations of traditional products.

The current edition of the exhibition features a series of specialised events, most notably the FoodTech Summit, which brings together global leaders and experts from major international companies such as Mars, Titan Capital, Unilever, and Hive Capital to explore the future of the food industry, the intersection of innovation, investment and policy, and the event’s role in shaping the food manufacturing landscape for the next decade.

