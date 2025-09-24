Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (Sadafco), a leading producer of high-quality dairy and food products in the Kingdom, has signed a strategic agreement with Tetra Pak to install the cutting-edge Tetra Pak E3/Speed Hyper line, the fastest filling machine in aseptic carton manufacturing for food and beverage products.

Equipped with eBeam sterilisation, the technology behind the Tetra Pak E3/Speed Hyper line delivers important sustainability benefits by reducing operational costs and minimising water, energy, and chemical consumption compared to conventional food and beverage filling machines, a statement said.

The agreement was signed by Patrick Stillhart, CEO of Sadafco, and Konstantin Kolesnik, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area, marking a new milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies that spans more than 40 years during which both companies have collaborated to transform the food and beverage industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Stillhart said: “At Sadafco, we continue to invest in advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, ensure the highest quality for our consumers, and reduce our environmental footprint. The deployment of the Tetra Pak® E3/Speed Hyper line represents an important step in strengthening our Saudia Milk portfolio and advancing our sustainability commitments.”

Kolesnik added: “This deployment marks a bold step forward in our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. The E3/Speed Hyper line is not just the fastest in its class—it’s a game-changer that empowers partners like SAadafco to scale efficiently, reduce environmental impact, and deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of consumers across the Kingdom.”

The new line, capable of producing up to 40,000 food and beverage portion packages per hour, reinforces Sadafco’s leadership in innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. It marks an important milestone in the company’s ongoing investment in advanced technologies that meet growing consumer demand, particularly in urban markets across the Kingdom, while ensuring quality and competitive pricing.

Lastly, the high output per square metre, low utility consumption, and minimal maintenance needs of the E3/Speed Hyper can deliver up to a 10% reduction in operational costs compared to previous models. This supports better margins and affordability strategies. The eBeam sterilisation feature in the line, which replaces traditional hydrogen peroxide methods cuts chemical usage by 99%, reduces energy consumption by up to 30% and lowers water usage by up to 45%. These improvements will enable Sadafco to meet environmental targets and enhance their sustainability credentials.

With this installation, Sadafco reaffirms its role as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s food and beverages sector, advancing both innovation and sustainability to ensure long-term value creation for consumers, communities, and stakeholders, the company said. – TradeArabia News Service

