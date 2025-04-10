DUBAI: The third annual Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, issued by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the city’s outstanding and growing status as a leading destination for food tourism and one of the world’s fastest-growing gastronomy capitals in 2024.

The report highlighted the latest trends, major achievements, and key milestones in the emirate’s food and restaurant sector over the past year, including the issuance of 1,200 new restaurant licences across various categories and cuisines that reflect Dubai’s multicultural identity and reinforce its commitment to offering a diverse range of options that cater to the tastes of both residents and visitors.

A survey was conducted among a sample of food lovers and restaurant-goers in Dubai in September and October 2024. The latest edition of the “Gastronomy Always On” campaign report by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism yielded positive results, with customer satisfaction reaching 62 percent.

The report included the opinions of more than 1,100 respondents from various demographic groups in Dubai, with the sixth edition revealing shifts in food preferences and tastes.

The report also showed high satisfaction levels based on key factors residents consider when choosing a dining destination. These included: variety (with a satisfaction rate of 70 percent, up 3 percent from the fifth edition); innovation (61 percent, up 2 percent); cultural heritage (58 percent, up 1 percent); and world-class chefs (64 percent, up 2 percent).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at the Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “Dubai’s food and restaurant sector is a key pillar of the emirate’s tourism strategy and ambitious vision, and its continued growth reflects the wise leadership’s vision to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to make the emirate the best city in the world to live, work and visit.”

He added, “The 2024 Gastronomy Industry Report reaffirms Dubai’s leading position as a global centre for gastronomy and culinary arts and highlights the diversity of its food offerings and unique restaurant concepts inspired by around 200 nationalities residing in Dubai.”

The Dubai International Brand Tracker revealed the emirate’s prominent standing in the gastronomy and culinary arts sector.

Data from the first half of 2024 showed that Dubai ranked second globally after Paris as a leading global capital for food, restaurants, and culinary arts, surpassing prominent destinations such as London, New York, and Tokyo. Dubai also topped the list in terms of variety of dining experiences offered, ahead of Paris and Singapore.

Social media and digital platforms have significantly contributed to promoting Dubai’s culinary offerings and enhancing engagement with food lovers.

According to data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, 70% of restaurant-goers in the UAE seek recommendations from social media before choosing a restaurant to visit.

Dubai residents place great importance on hygiene when selecting a dining destination, aligning with the city’s commitment to best practices and enhancing the sense of reassurance among diners. The survey showed that 50 percent of respondents considered hygiene the most important factor, followed by cuisine type (49 percent), general ambiance (43 percent), service quality (42 percent), and value for money (38 percent).

Online reviews and feedback from diners also play an increasingly significant role in restaurant selection, influencing everyday meal choices (27 percent) and special occasions (34 percent).

Google data recorded 741,500 online searches related to Dubai’s food and beverage offerings during the first seven months of 2024 – an increase of 23.5 percent compared to 600,500 searches in the same period the previous year.