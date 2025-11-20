UAE - Greenhouse Foodstuff Trading, a leading food service and retail company in the GCC, has announced its additional focus into the UAE’s fine-dining market, with a range of premium products to address the demand for high-end ingredients from leading chefs and restaurateurs in the region.

The announcement comes as projections have revealed the food and beverage market in the UAE is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, reaching around AED161 billion ($43.84 billion) by 2029. Within the sector, leading market research firm Aviaan has stated that fine dining is emerging as one of the most dynamic and fast-growing categories valued at AED5.5 billion ($1.5 billion), with growth expected to top 15% annually, driven by tourism, evolving consumer expectations and rising investment in culinary tourism, the company said.

These figures are compounded by recognition of the quality of the restaurant offering in the country, with Dubai now home to 19 restaurants listed in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, and 193 venues recognised in the Gault & Milla UAE Guide 2025.

As part of the new strategy, Greenhouse will continue to develop its broadline premium supplier offering; however, it will also introduce a curated, sommelier-style sourcing option. The approach will include specialisation across micro-segments tailored to tasting menus and chef’s tables with origin-driven sourcing that prioritises craft producers with strong culinary stories.

Daniel Chidiac, CEO of Greenhouse Foodstuff Trading, said: “Fine dining is where storytelling, craftsmanship and innovation are most visible. Our goal is not to change who we are, but to sharpen the edge of everything we have always done, working alongside chefs, sourcing exceptional ingredients and enabling them to express their vision at the highest level. The UAE’s culinary landscape is entering a new chapter, and we’re committed to supporting that evolution with the quality, consistency and creativity it demands.”

Recent industry trends have underscored the company’s new strategy. Through its leadership role in the UAE Cheese Guild, Greenhouse is introducing restaurants to an expanded network of artisanal, small-batch cheesemakers. Partnerships with producers such as Elle & Vire also bring origin-specific dairy from Normandy, ensuring reliability, purity and character for core fine-dining preparations such as sauces, emulsions and pastries.

They are also renewing their focus on “centre-of-the-plate” ingredients, including corn-fed baby chicken, speciality shrimps from Madagascar, and a curated range of high-quality meat cuts currently under sourcing. The portfolio is being reshaped to align with chefs' increasing demand for distinctive, story-led products with consistent performance.

To showcase this strategy, Greenhouse hosted “All in Green,” an exclusive event at the iconic Villa 515. They welcomed many of the UAE’s most respected fine-dining chefs for a presentation of premium ingredients sourced from around the world, highlighted through a bespoke monochromatic dinner, an all-green menu crafted by Chef Nathan Rueff.

“Chefs have always seen Greenhouse as a long-term collaborator rather than a commodity supplier. We are formalising that relationship, listening first, co-creating solutions and investing in long-term consistency rather than short-term gains. This is about becoming an extension of the UAE’s leading kitchens, empowering chefs to operate with the precision and creativity that fine dining demands,” added Daniel Chidiac.

“We see this as the beginning of an ongoing conversation with the chef community, where we listen, learn, source, and build solutions around what chefs really need every day,” he concluded.

Greenhouse’s renewed fine-dining focus builds on a decade of transformation in which it has consolidated its brand portfolio and strengthened its presence across all foodservice channels, including five-star hotels, premium dining, catering and institutional clients.

