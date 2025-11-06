Sales of locally produced sugar in South Africa are falling sharply amid a surge in heavily subsidised imported sugar, raising concern for rural jobs in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Between January and August 2025, South Africa imported 149,099 tonnes of sugar from countries including Brazil, up from 35,730 tonnes during the same period in 2024 — an increase of more than 400%.

The surge in imports has led to a drop of over 100,000 tonnes in local sugar sales, a 13% year-on-year decline. SA Canegrowers warns that the trend threatens the livelihoods of growers and the communities they support.

For every tonne of imported sugar sold, the local industry loses R7,600, equating to more than R760m in losses for over 100,000 tons displaced.

Calls for local support and government action

SA Canegrowers is urging consumers, retailers, and food and beverage manufacturers to prioritise buying locally grown sugar.

The association also calls on the government to implement stronger trade measures to protect the local industry and to review policies such as the sugar tax, which have contributed to job losses.

Imported sugar flooding the market

Even with an adjusted import tariff introduced in August to reflect the realities of a distorted global sugar market, heavily subsidised sugar from countries such as Brazil and India continues to enter South Africa, displacing local sugar and taking up retail shelf space or being used by food and beverage producers.

Shoppers are advised to look for sugar that is clearly grown or produced in South Africa. Products merely "packed" locally or sourced from other countries contribute to the displacement of local sugar. For guidance, consumers can visit www.saveoursugar.org.za.

