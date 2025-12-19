With the December holidays just around the corner, South Africans are facing tough news: meat prices have shot up to their highest levels in almost eight years.

According to Statistics South Africa, meat prices in November 2025 were 12.2% higher than a year ago, the biggest jump since January 2018. This, along with rising vegetable prices, has pushed overall food inflation up to 4.4% for the year.

Why are meat prices so high?

The main reason is an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) that spread across the country this year.

This disease disrupted cattle farming and the supply of beef, making it harder for farmers to get their animals to market. As a result, beef prices have soared, with sirloin up by 37% to R224 per kilogram, rump steak up by 32% to R209 per kilogram, chuck up by 29% to R136 per kilogram, and T-bone steak up by 29% to R164 per kilogram.

Other meats haven’t escaped the price hikes either:

• Mutton and lamb loin chops are up 13% to R220 per kilogram, and rib chops are up 13% to R214 per kilogram.

• Pork chops are up 12% to R100 per kilogram, and pork ribs are up 11% to R107 per kilogram.

• Even chicken, a staple for many families, is up nearly 6% to R101 per kilogram for IQF portions.

If you’re heading to the coast for the holidays, expect to pay even more. For example, beef chuck costs about 28% more than last year in the Western Cape, 27% more in KwaZulu-Natal, and nearly 19% more in the Eastern Cape.

T-bone steak is also much pricier in these provinces.

Globally, food prices are actually coming down, with the United Nations reporting a 2% drop in food prices compared to last year. But here at home, the impact of FMD and supply issues means South Africans are still feeling the pinch at the tills.

The good news?

There may be some relief for meat lovers early next year. After the festive season, demand for meat usually drops, which could help bring prices down.

