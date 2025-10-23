Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4th to 6th November, recording a 32 percent growth from last year and marking its largest and most internationally diverse edition to date.

The event will feature 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries across 21 halls, covering all segments of the food production value chain including ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain solutions, and automation.

Anchored by 90 percent participation from the world’s leading food manufacturing brands including Chocolake, IMCD, Multivac Middle East FZE and SIG and complemented by a wave of bold new innovators, the show embodies Dubai’s rise as the global epicentre of food innovation, investment and industrial transformation

This rapid expansion mirrors the region’s investment momentum: across the GCC, governments have pledged over $3.8 billion into food technology and agri-innovation to fortify local processing and food security.

Commenting on the show’s significance, Mark Napier, Vice President Exhibitions Department at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “Dubai stands at the perfect inflection point for global industrial transformation. Under Operation 300bn and the UAE leading AI adoption in manufacturing, the nation is powering a new wave of advanced, intelligent production.

"As the world’s industries realign toward technology-driven efficiency and sustainability, Dubai’s strategic position, infrastructure and policy vision make it the natural focal point for change. Gulfood Manufacturing sits at the heart of this evolution, its exponential growth reflects the region’s role as the hub of AI-driven industrialisation.”