DOHA: The 14th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival concluded successfully, attracting more than 360,000 visitors over 11 days.

The festival was organised by Visit Qatar, and this year’s edition witnessed the participation of more than 180 restaurants from various restaurants in Qatar and the world, while more than 28 international restaurants presented global flavors, adding a unique character that combines different cultures and traditions.

For the first time this year, the festival introduced the Michelin Guide Village, where guests tasted exclusive creations from 9 Michelin Guide Doha restaurants from around the world.

The festival also witnessed the launch of the QIFF Junior Zone, a new event that attracted more than 5,000 children, and the current edition also witnessed the addition of the QIFF Arena Zone for the first time, where visitors participated in exciting cooking competitions, including eating challenges, making juices, and decorating plates.

The event hosted 36 competitions, with the participation of 360 contestants, and crowned more than 500 winners, including the audience, with a total attendance of 5,400 people.

The events also included the Cooking Studio, which hosted interactive workshops supervised by local and international chefs, while the “Dinner in the Sky” experience offered visitors an experience that combined fine dining with panoramic views of Doha from a height of 50 metres above the ground.

“The festival was a tremendous success, welcoming over 365,000 visitors, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading culinary and cultural destination,” said Ahmed Hamad Al Binali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar. “The festival continues to grow year after year, offering new experiences, interactive programmes and innovative themes that appeal to residents and visitors alike.”

“The festival not only celebrates culinary excellence, but also fosters deep community bonds,” he added, commending all the visitors, chefs and partners who contributed to the success of the festival. “We look forward to continuing to develop Qatar’s events and entertainment sector on a global level.” As part of Visit Qatar’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, the festival has renewed its annual partnership with Hifz Al Naema Center. Through this collaboration, the center collects, packs and distributes surplus food to those in need on a daily basis.

Qatar International Food Festival has established itself as one of the most prominent annual events in Qatar, offering an immersive experience through live performances and entertainment activities for all ages, to be a true celebration of the richness and diversity of Qatar’s dining scene and cultural sector.

