Doha: Qatar Chamber hosted on Sunday a business delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Eastern Province (Asharqia Chamber) in Saudi Arabia, led by Nasser bin Rashed Al Bjjash Al Hajri, board member and head of the Communications and Technology Committee.

The delegation was received by Qatar Chamber board members Dr Khalid bin Klefeekh Al Hajri and Abdulrahman bin Abduljalil Al Abdulghani.

The Saudi delegation comprised leading figures in the information and communication technology and artificial intelligence sectors.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation, exploring investment opportunities, particularly in IT and digital transformation, and addressing challenges faced by investors in both countries.

In his remarks, Dr Khalid Al Hajri praised the strong trade ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, highlighting Qatar Chamber’s commitment to fostering partnerships between business communities. He emphasied the importance of regular coordination between the two chambers and organising frequent meetings to enhance trade and investmentcooperation.

QC board member Abdulrahman Al Abdulghani stressed the need to resolve obstacles hindering mutual investments, reaffirming Qatar Chamber’s dedication to enhancing cooperation with Asharqia Chamber.

For his part, Nasser Al Bjjash Al Hajri highlighted the abundant opportunities for cooperation between Saudi and Qatari business owners, emphasising Qatar’s significant advancements in thetechnology sector.

He invited Qatar Chamber and Qatari investors to visit the Eastern Province to explore potential investment opportunities with their Saudicounterparts.

During the meeting, the Saudi delegation members stressed the importance of leveraging the expertise and capabilities available in both countries, particularly in the information technology and digital transformation sectors.

They noted that the Qatari market is promising and eager for digital transformation, presenting broader prospects for cooperation and the establishment of joint Saudi-Qatari projects.

