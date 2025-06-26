Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will launch the fourth edition of its Franchise Programme on June 29 under the patronage of Sheikh al Fadhl bin Mohammed al Harthi, Secretary-General of Council of Ministers.

The launch will be attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, Humood bin Salim al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman and head of Central Franchise Committee, board members of the chamber and business representatives.

The programme aims to promote franchising as a business model among Omani entrepreneurs, highlighting its economic benefits and role in developing competitive local brands. It also seeks to help these brands expand into regional and international markets.

The programme supports efforts to diversify income sources and strengthen the SME sector, aligning with OCCI’s strategy to improve the business climate and expand the private sector’s contribution to Oman’s economy under Vision 2040.

According to Saadi, the fourth edition of the programme will build on the achievements of the previous one, reinforcing the chamber’s commitment to empowering local businesses. “We aim to create competitive Omani brands that can thrive both domestically and internationally,” he said.

He added that a Franchise Centre was established as part of broader efforts to institutionalise franchising and offer targeted support to companies and entrepreneurs looking to scale. The centre plays a key role in facilitating expansion and reinforcing private sector leadership in development of the national economy.

