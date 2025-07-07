Muscat: Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices recorded a growth of 2.5% by the end of the first quarter of 2025, reaching OMT 9.43 billion at market price. This reflects an increase from the OMR 9.20 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

Preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information attributes this growth primarily to a 4.4% rise in non-oil activities, which contributed 6.92 billion rials by the end of Q1 2025, compared to OMR 6.63 billion during the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the statistics, agricultural and fishing activities grew by 7.6%, contributing OMR 273.6 million to the GDP. Industrial activities saw a 7% increase, amounting to a contribution of OMR 2.03 billion, while services grew by 3.2%, contributing a total of OMR 4.62 billion.

On the other hand, oil-related activities witnessed a decline of 0.4%, reaching OMR 2.92 billion at the end of Q1 2025, down from OMR 2.94 billion during Q1 2024.

Crude oil production decreased by 2.2%, recording a contribution of OMR 2.45 billion. Meanwhile, natural gas activities experienced significant growth of 9.5%, contributing OMR 475.3 million to the GDP.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

