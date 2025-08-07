Muscat: After enduring a period of intense summer heat, residents across Oman are experiencing a welcome break as maximum temperatures dip and weather conditions moderate. The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) daily bulletins indicate that several key regions have recorded lower maximum temperatures in recent days, marking a noticeable shift from the oppressive highs of late July and early August.

At the peak of the recent heatwave, Barka recorded a scorching 50.7°C on July 31, one of the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Fahud and Hamra Ad Duru followed closely, both touching 49.6°C and 49.1°C respectively on August 1 and 2. However, by Wednesday, August 6, the highest temperature recorded was 44.8°C in Al Sunainah, down significantly from the previous highs. Other typically hot locations such as Muqshin, Fahud, and Marmul have also shown declines, now averaging below 42°C.

This cooling trend aligns with the CAA’s weather forecast for Wednesday, which indicated partly to cloudy skies over the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate, accompanied by intermittent drizzle. The forecast also highlighted the possibility of convective cloud formation and isolated rain, occasionally accompanied by thundershowers and downdraft winds over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining regions.

Residents along the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea coasts were advised of fog patches and low clouds during late night and early morning hours, potentially affecting visibility. Additionally, dust storms remain a concern over desert and open areas, with warnings issued about reduced visibility, downdraft wind conditions, and possible wadi flows in mountainous regions.

While the drop in temperature brings relief, the CAA has urged the public to remain alert to fluctuating weather dynamics. The forecast suggests that though temperatures have cooled slightly, weather-related hazards such as fog, dust, and flash flooding still pose risks, particularly for motorists and hikers.

The public is encouraged to stay updated through official weather channels and heed all warnings related to visibility and storm activity, especially as the Sultanate navigates the latter part of the summer season.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

