Muscat – Oman is intensifying efforts to digitalise business processes and attract investment by expanding the use of smart digital platforms, aimed at streamlining services, boosting local industries and enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has introduced a range of platforms supporting investors, entrepreneurs and exporters. These include Oman Business, Invest in Oman, Oman Exports, Made in Oman, Hazm, and Maroof Oman.

According to Mubarak bin Mohammed al Dohani, Director General of Planning at the ministry and Head of the Digital Transformation Team, the platforms are integral to Oman’s shift to a knowledge-based economy. He noted that the ministry has fully implemented three e-commerce initiatives outlined in a national plan prepared in line with UNCTAD guidelines.

He said digital platforms will serve as ‘smart growth engines’, enabling the localisation of technology, stimulating innovation, and equipping young Omanis to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

Oman continues to monitor the performance of these platforms, tracking licence issuances and growth in listed products. Dohani noted that linking platforms to inspection and certification processes helps raise product standards and boost confidence among consumers.

