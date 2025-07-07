Jabal Akhdar – The third edition of Rummana, an event blending agritourism with cultural and family-oriented activities, has kicked off at Janaen Farm in the Saih Qatnah area of Jabal Akhdar. Running from July 4 to September 27, the festival forms part of broader efforts to promote sustainable tourism in Oman’s interior regions.

Jointly organised by Teepee Oman and Janaen Agricultural Tourism Development Company, the event aims to highlight the agricultural and cultural assets of Jabal Akhdar, while supporting local communities and encouraging environmentally conscious tourism.

Rummana coincides with the ongoing Jabal Akhdar Festival and includes a range of interactive activities. Visitors can engage in seasonal fruit picking (pomegranates, figs, pears etc), attend workshops and enjoy performances in an open-air theatre. The festival also features family competitions and a children’s zone with games and a miniature car racing track.

