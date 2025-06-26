Muscat – Majlis A’Shura on Tuesday concluded discussions on key legislative proposals, referring draft amendments to the Cultural Heritage Law and the Cybercrime Law to the State Council for further review. The session was chaired by Tahir Mabkhout al Junaibi, Deputy Chairman of the Council, with full attendance from council members.

At the opening of the session, Junaibi reaffirmed the Shura’s solidarity with Qatar and condemned any violations of the sovereignty of Gulf Cooperation Council states. He reiterated Oman’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and uphold international law.

The proposed changes to the Cultural Heritage Law were presented by Abdullah Hamad al Harthy, Chairman of the Media, Tourism and Culture Committee. The amendments aim to improve the protection and management of Oman’s archaeological and historical sites. They include stricter penalties for violations and propose mechanisms for the registration and preservation of cultural landmarks, while encouraging private sector investment aligned with conservation goals.

Dr Talal Said al Mahabai, Deputy Chairman of the Legal Committee, provided legal analysis to ensure the amendments align with Oman’s broader legal framework. Members of the council supported the proposal, highlighting the urgency of updating legislation to reflect global standards in heritage preservation.

The Shura also reviewed the draft Cybercrime Law, presented by Dr Ahmed Said al Saadi, Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Committee. The law addresses issues such as financial fraud, data breaches, cyber sabotage, hacking, and online hate speech. It broadens the scope of punishable offences, increases penalties, and seeks to balance cybersecurity enforcement with individual rights.

The Shura approved a report by the Public Services and Utilities Committee on a draft air services agreement between Oman and the Netherlands covering the territory of Curaçao. The agreement is intended to enhance civil aviation ties and support Oman’s positioning as a regional logistics hub.

In other discussions, the council reviewed and approved committee reports on several development areas. A report on telecommunications, presented by Dr Hamoud Ahmed al Yahyai, called for expanded infrastructure, improved service quality, and digital access in rural areas.

The Health and Social Committee, through Mansour Zaher al Hajri, recommended greater investment incentives in private healthcare, along with a call for balanced public-private healthcare services.

The Education, Research and Innovation Committee, represented by Dr Mohammed Nasser al Mahrouqi, urged stronger links between academic research and economic outputs, proposing greater private sector collaboration and support for entrepreneurship.

Abdullah Zaher al Hinai, speaking for the Digital Economy Taskforce, proposed a digital economy governance framework, legislation for tech startups, and investment in sectors like semiconductors. The report also suggested establishing a sovereign digital assets registry and modernising e-commerce regulations.

The Social Protection Taskforce, led by Dr Hamoud Mohammed al Yahyai, highlighted gaps in benefit distribution and called for the formation of a national entitlements committee. It recommended aligning benefits with inflation and consolidating welfare responsibilities under the Social Protection Fund.

Finally, the Youth and Human Resources Committee, presented by Younis Ali al Mandhari, addressed wage protection in the private sector. It proposed legal reforms and technical measures to ensure timely wage payments and enhance labour rights enforcement.

