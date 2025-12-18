MUSCAT: The joint committee of the State Council and the Majlis Ash’shura concluded discussions of the articles of disagreement regarding the draft law on combating cybercrimes at its meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by members of both councils, alongside the secretary-general of the State Council, the secretary-general of the Majlis Ash’shura, and specialists from the secretariat-generals of both councils. It discussed the articles of disagreement between the two councils regarding the draft law referred by the Council of Ministers.

In all, 42 articles encompassing various provisions of the draft law were discussed in detail to reach a comprehensive agreement.

The meeting came up with a comprehensive agreement on all the articles of disagreement, and the committee’s report will be submitted to the joint session of the State Council and the Majlis Ash’shura for discussion and approval.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).