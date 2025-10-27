Arab Finance: Egypt has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime during a conference held in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, who led Egypt’s high-level delegation at the event attended by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly.

The convention, endorsed by the UN General Assembly on December 24th, 2024, under Resolution 79/243, is the first comprehensive international legal framework to address cyber threats and transnational crime in cyberspace.

More than 60 countries have signed the agreement, which aims to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime, particularly in exchanging electronic evidence, and to support capacity building in developing countries.

It will come into force 90 days after ratification by 40 states.

Egypt’s participation marks the culmination of its active role in the agreement’s negotiations since 2021, involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, the Administrative Control Authority (ACA), and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

In his speech, Talaat emphasized Egypt’s belief in extending the principles of justice and the rule of law to cyberspace and highlighted the country’s integrated system for digital protection.

He also announced that Egypt is moving forward with the establishment of the Egyptian-African Center for Preventing and Combating Cybercrime in cooperation with the UNODC.

The center will serve as a regional platform for capacity building, expertise exchange, and coordination of efforts across Africa, promoting justice and cybersecurity cooperation.

