According to Royal Oman Police, there is a 50% increase in cybercrime in the sultanate. Have you or someone you know encountered suspicious online offers or fraudulent schemes? How did you respond? Here is what Muscat Daily readers said –

Amal al Harthy, Private sector employee

My cousin once received a fake message promising a job in exchange for a processing fee. She nearly paid but consulted me first. I advised her to check the company’s official website. Once we realised it was a scam, we reported the case to ROP. Raising awareness on these scams is essential.

Khalid al Balushi, Banker

I got a suspicious call saying I’d won a car in a raffle I never entered. The caller asked for my bank details. I immediately sensed it was a fraud and hung up. Later, I informed my friends and posted a warning on social media so others wouldn’t fall victim. We should all stay alert.

Mariam al Rashdi, Homemaker

A friend of mine clicked on a link offering free mobile data. Her phone was hacked and money disappeared from her account. She quickly reported it to the bank and ROP. Since then, we’ve become more cautious about opening links. People must double-check before trusting online offers – it’s better to lose time than money.

Ahmed al Habsi, Businessman

My younger brother was contacted by someone pretending to sell concert tickets online. They asked him to pay upfront through a transfer. He suspected it was a fraud and refused. Later, we saw online warnings about similar scams. He was lucky. I think public campaigns about cybercrime awareness should increase, especially targeting the youth.

Ramesh Kumar, Private sector employee

I received an email saying I’d inherited money from a relative abroad. The email looked professional, but when I checked carefully, I saw grammatical mistakes and a suspicious address. I deleted it immediately. Scammers often play with emotions like greed or fear. I now advise colleagues to verify all unexpected offers.

Anitha O Menon, Homemaker

One of my friends in Oman got tricked by a fake online shopping website. She paid for goods which she never received. After realising it was a scam, she complained to the authorities and warned others in an Indian community group. These incidents remind us to stick to trusted platforms and secure payment methods.

Muna Basheer al Zadjali, Private sector employee

Cybercrime in Oman is increasing, with many people receiving fake online offers. A friend once received a message promising quick investment returns. We reported it immediately and warned others. Awareness and caution are the best protection against such scams. Think before you click; always verify before you trust online deals. Together, let’s build a safer digital Oman.

