KUWAIT CITY — Justice ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states held their 35th meeting in Kuwait, with the participation of Saudi Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani.

Several common judicial issues were discussed with the aim of enhancing legal cooperation among GCC states.

The meeting discussed the development of a unified Gulf policy for cooperation between justice ministries, as well as the draft unified rules for combating cybercrime.

This will contribute to the development of the Gulf justice system and coordinate efforts to address emerging legal challenges. The meeting also addressed several topics on the agenda, aimed at enhancing judicial integration and supporting joint legal action across the GCC states.

During the opening session, Kuwaiti Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait, in his presidential speech, emphasized the importance of continuing to implement previous decisions issued by the relevant committees, thus enhancing ongoing coordination among member states.

He noted that the current phase is witnessing significant development in the Gulf judicial systems and an increasing level of cooperation among them.

Al-Sumait said that Kuwait's hosting of this meeting is an extension of its historic role in supporting joint Gulf action, emphasizing that justice is a fundamental pillar of development and stability in societies.

He pointed out that the GCC countries enjoy a state of security, stability, and cohesion, which enhances their ability to move forward toward achieving judicial integration.

Al-Sumait emphasized the ministers' keenness to unify efforts to consolidate justice and support development in the region.

