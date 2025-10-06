Muscat – Royal Oman Police (ROP) has raised fresh concerns over a dramatic rise in cybercrime, revealing a 50% jump in fraud cases during the first half of 2025

According to Brig Jamal bin Habib al Quraishi, Director General of Criminal Investigation at ROP, the surge is closely tied to the rapid growth of digital platforms and electronic payment systems. While these innovations have made daily life easier, they have also provided fertile ground for fraudsters who now employ sophisticated tools such as artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to deceive victims.

One of the most common methods used by criminals involves fake advertisements on e-commerce sites, offering products or services at unrealistically low prices. Unsuspecting buyers are persuaded to pay deposits or full amounts, only for the sellers to disappear without trace. In some instances, fraudsters have resorted to deepfake videos and images to impersonate government employees and trick individuals into revealing sensitive personal and banking information.

The Directorate General of Criminal Investigation also uncovered recurring scams involving fraudulent advertisements for domestic worker recruitment services, fake property rental offers and counterfeit websites imitating official portals. These cloned websites often appear prominently in online search results, making them appear authentic. Victims are lured into entering banking details and one-time passwords, which are then used to siphon funds. The stolen money is quickly laundered through multiple bank accounts and digital currency platforms before being transferred abroad.

Brig Quraishi further revealed cases where fraudsters recruit individuals through online advertisements, offering positions such as financial agents or advisers. These recruits are persuaded to open bank accounts which are later used to disguise and transfer illicit funds. Many only realise their involvement when they face legal consequences for unknowingly aiding money laundering operations.

ROP reaffirmed its commitment to tackling cyber fraud by shutting down fake websites, working with banks and telecom operators to freeze suspect accounts, and running awareness campaigns in schools, universities and national events.

Brig Quraishi urged the public to remain vigilant and to avoid suspicious advertisements, to enable two-factor authentication, and to rely on secondary bank cards for online purchases. He stressed the fact that legitimate institutions never request personal or banking details over the phone or Internet.

The ROP advised victims of cyber fraud to act quickly by informing their bank, filing a report at the nearest police station, or calling the ROP’s toll-free number 80077444, while keeping all evidence of the scam.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

