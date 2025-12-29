Cairo: The stock of Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) is moving in a strong upward trajectory in the current period, as it is experiencing a sharp correction after reaching a historic peak at EGP 84 in October, according to Mubasher Trade Research.

The stock succeeded in maintaining the main support area at EGP 68 and broke through a downward trend line, which indicates the continuation of the current upward trajectory.

The stock opened today's session, 28 December 2025, with a noticeable rise in line with testing an important resistance at EGP 75.80. Mubasher Trade Research noted that if the stock manages to hold above this price level, it will enhance the possibility of targeting the EGP 79.70 zone that will be followed by EGP 81.20.

Meanwhile, holding above the EGP 81.30 level is likely to extend the upward movement toward a historic resistance.

In case of closing above the historic resistance, the new historic targets would be at EGP 87.80 and EGP 88. Meanwhile, if the level is surpassed and maintained above it, the next target will be at EGP 92.80 and EGP 93.

Mubasher Trade Research highlighted that trading must be maintained above the level of EGP 67.50 to preserve the positive medium-term outlook and target the mentioned levels.

Summary of Price Movement

EIPICO stock began its trading in 2025 with a sideways range and fluctuations during January.

Starting from February, the stock witnessed a notable rise with an increase in trading volumes, where it entered a strong upward trajectory that continued until December, achieving a historic peak at EGP 84 in October.

Important Note: This analysis is based solely on the principles and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on different methods of interpretation and estimation. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

