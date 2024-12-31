Fake SMS, calls in the names of banks, and WhatsApp messages alerting customers of their accounts being blocked are on the rise, and one shouldn't respond to such frightening calls or messages, the authorities have alerted.

Banks have warned customers to stay alert against fraudulent messages aimed at stealing personal information and siphoning money from their accounts, leaving no trace of such forgery.

"We alert all account holders to stay vigilant against fraudulent messages and protect your information as fraudsters are sending fake SMS messages to steal your personal information," a message from BankDhofar said.

The modus operandi may use methods such as card-blocked alerts or fake transaction alerts, claiming either the receiver's card has been blocked and asking them to share their details to clear the block, or petrifying customers with a suspicious transaction and asking for their details before customers have time to think and act, leading them to share their personal details on impulse, resulting in financial loss.

"Some of the fake alerts claim that your card is blocked and ask for details or ask you to click on links, all of which end up stealing personal information and resulting in financial loss," the ROP Cyber Crime department has said. "Remember, the bank will never ask for your personal information via SMS, email, or phone calls," the bank official added.

Another fake call was in the name of a leading hypermarket chain, congratulating the receiver on winning a prize and asking for personal details. "A call came from a fancy number, claiming to be from a renowned departmental store, saying a telecommunications company had chosen me for a gift, namely an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and asked for an OTP number that came to my mobile. Suspecting something fishy, I immediately disconnected the line, and the OTP is still on my phone," Mohammed Ali, a photographer, said.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned about fake alerts spreading fraudulent text messages impersonating banks, luring the recipient with claims of a suspicious transaction.

The messages include links to fake websites similar to real electronic bank websites, requesting bank card data entry to seize funds. "Accordingly, we warn against interacting with these messages and immediately informing the bank whose identity is being impersonated," TRA said.

