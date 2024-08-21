Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched an awareness campaign called ‘La Tamshi Alaik’ (‘Don’t Let Them Fool You’) in collaboration with Royal Oman Police, Cyber Defence Centre and telecommunications companies.

The initiative aims to combat the growing problem of cyber fraud by raising awareness and educating the public about preventive measures.

An official from TRA stated, “The campaign will use various awareness messages on common fraud methods and provide guidance on how to avoid these. It will also address misleading advertisements, and the dangers of sharing OTP codes and impersonation on social media platforms.”

The TRA official further explained, “This campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to protect users’ rights by identifying fraudulent practices and the exploitation of individuals. It supports safe digital transformation, educates the public about electronic threats, and addresses best practices for safeguarding against these risks, ensuring a secure digital environment for everyone.”

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology successfully managed over 460 cybersecurity incidents in 2023.

