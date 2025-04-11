United Global Ro-Ro, the joint venture between Noatum Maritime (part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster) and Erkport, has celebrated a key milestone with the maiden call of its first LNG-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) at Autoterminal Khalifa Port.

As the JV’s inaugural deployment, the arrival of UGR Al Samha marks the beginning of United Global Ro-Ro’s vision to provide sustainable, efficient, and high-capacity Ro-Ro logistics across global trade routes.

Utilising Khalifa Port as its hub the deep-sea vessel is strengthening and supporting feedering links across an already robust network.

The state-of-the-art vessel with a cargo capacity of more than 7,000 car equivalent units (CEU) across 12 decks, is meticulously designed to optimise high & heavy cargo transportation serving vital markets across the Middle East, Asia, and the Mediterranean.

By combining LNG propulsion technology, advanced vessel design and strategic port integration, United Global Ro-Ro offers customers an economically viable and environmentally responsible shipping solution, while the vessel’s reduced emissions align with the UAE’s decarbonisation targets and the partners’ commitment to cleaner shipping.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “The maiden call of UGR Al Samha at Khalifa Port is not just a milestone for United Global Ro-Ro, but a significant step forward in our strategy of investing in vessels and technologies which reduce our impact on the environment. With this vessel now in active service, we are enhancing our ability to provide competitive, reliable Ro-Ro solutions to global trade partners in an eco-conscious manner.”

Tolga Emrah Gezgin, CEO - United Global Ro-Ro (UGR), said, "We are pleased to successfully complete our first voyage at Khalifa Port, marking the initial step of our recent partnership with Noatum Maritime in Ro-Ro transportation and finished vehicle logistics. Through the eco-friendly model we have developed, we are minimising both costs and our environmental impact, while offering sustainable and economically viable solutions by reducing carbon emissions in Ro-Ro logistics. This voyage also marks the beginning of a new era, and we are committed to making bold strides in maritime transportation with many more voyages ahead.

Following its successful maiden call, UGR Al Samha will be deployed on regular routes connecting key automotive and industrial hubs, supporting the growing demand for sustainable and efficient vehicle transportation. The vessel is part of Noatum Maritime’s broader strategy to expand Ro-Ro services while transitioning towards alternative fuels.

The maiden call event at Khalifa Port brought together key industry stakeholders, partners, and potential customers to showcase the vessel’s advanced capabilities and the strategic role UGR will play in enhancing global Ro-Ro trade.