Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced the export of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from the Idku liquefaction and export plant on behalf of Shell International via the cargo ship New Nature, as per a statement issued on October 13th.

The vessel departed Idku Port bound for Italy, carrying 155,000 cubic meters of LNG.

The shipment is part of the ministry's strategy to encourage international partners to expand investments in Egypt’s natural gas sector.

This move aims to boost local exploration and production activities.

It has also prompted partners to accelerate the development of wells in Phases 10 and 11 at the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession in the Mediterranean Sea, increasing natural gas production available for export.

