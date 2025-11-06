Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime &Shipping Cluster offering a full portfolio of maritime solutions, has beenawarded a five-year contract by Bapco Upstream, to provide marine services atthe Bahrain LNG Import Terminal (BLNG).

Bapco Upstream is a subsidiary of the Bapco Energies Group,the integrated company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This latest agreement builds on a series of developments inBahrain for Noatum Maritime since the beginning of the year, reflecting afocused strategy to expand its offering in the Kingdom.

Noatum Maritime Marine Services will provide critical marinesupport services for the offshore LNG terminal located near Khalifa Bin SalmanPort which is a core component of the energy infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain,designed to provide the Kingdom with a clean and reliable energy supply to meetthe growth in demand for natural gas.

Under the terms of the agreement, services to be provided by Noatum Maritime Marine Services include, towage operations using high performance LNG-compliant tugboats, berthing and unberthing of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Units (FSU) alongside 24/7 emergency response and standbysupport, carried out by skilled pilots and crew ensuring safe and efficientoperations.

Ammar Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, ADPorts Group, said: “Securing this contract for a principal facility withinBahrain’s energy landscape, is a strong endorsement of Noatum Maritime MarineServices’ reputation for delivering advanced dependable solutions. It marks ourstrategic entry into the LNG terminal towage sector and represents asignificant step in our continued efforts to diversify and expand ouroperational footprint. By extending our capabilitiesinto LNG terminals while maintaining our strong foundation in port services, weare unlocking new synergies that position us for growth.”

Johann Pleininger, CEO of Bapco Upstream, said: “Thisagreement marks an important milestone in Bapco Upstream’s efforts tostrengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure and ensurediversified supply of natural gas. Partnering with Noatum Maritime bringsworld-class marine capabilities to support operations at the LNG terminal,reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence, safety, andsustainability as we expand into the LNG value chain.”

