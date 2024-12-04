Muscat - The General Directorate of Criminal Investigations has warned against a social media fraud, in which the perpetrators impersonate a bank and lure victims into a fake competition to win a cash prize, which includes an electronic link that requests the entry of personal and banking data, and an OTP through which money is seized from the victims' accounts.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) called for ignoring suspicious messages and not disclosing banking data online, with the need to inform the competent authorities immediately of these fraudulent methods.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

