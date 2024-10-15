Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion has issued a warning to the public, highlighting an increase in fraudulent activities involving fake websites that impersonate legitimate Chinese companies. This caution comes in response to a growing number of reports of deceptive online platforms claiming to represent Chinese businesses.

The Ministry strongly advises citizens and residents who are planning to engage in business dealings with companies based in China to verify the authenticity of their information through official channels. Specifically, they recommend the use of the Tian Yan Cha mobile application or visiting the government-sanctioned website www.gsxt.gov.cn. These platforms allow users to ensure that a company is properly registered with the relevant authorities in the People’s Republic of China.

It is important to note that both the Tian Yan Cha app and the gsxt.gov.cn website are available exclusively in Chinese. To navigate these platforms effectively, the Ministry recommends the use of translation tools, such as Google Translate, to assist with understanding the content.

By adhering to these guidelines, individuals can reduce the risk of falling victim to scams or fraudulent activities when conducting business with Chinese companies.

The Ministry further emphasises the importance of exercising caution and taking proactive measures to ensure the legitimacy of potential business partners, wishing all citizens and residents continued success in their commercial endeavours.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

