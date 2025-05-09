Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed slightly lower on Friday, as investors awaited the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks this weekend. Abu Dhabi's benchmark index settled 0.1% down after hitting nearly three-month high on May 6.

Abu Dhabi's biggest developer Aldar Properties dropped 2.1%, while UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank slipped 0.8%. However, Maritime services and free zone operator Abu Dhabi Ports Company jumped 1.3% after the firm reported a 11% increase in its Q1 net profit to 347.7 million dirhams ($94.67 million).

Separately, Abu Dhabi's largest listed company IHC said on Friday it plans to set up a new $1 billion artificial intelligence-driven reinsurance platform with BlackRock. IHC shares closed 0.2% down.

Dubai's main market index edged down 0.03%, pressured by a 2.1% decrease in top lender Emirates NBD Bank and 2.4% loss in Commercial Bank of Dubai. Among the losers, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties fell 0.7% after the developer reported Q1 net profit of 3.71 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion) that missed the analysts' estimate of 4 billion dirhams.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf's economy - rose more than 1% on Friday as trade tensions between top oil consumers China and the United States showed signs of easing and Britain announced its own U.S. trade deal. Brent Crude was up 1.97% to $64.08 a barrel by 1205 GMT.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai indices logged 0.5% and 0.4% weekly gains respectively - LSEG data.

Abu Dhabi fell 0.1% to 9,626

Dubai down 0.03% to 5,313

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

