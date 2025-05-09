India's Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court ruling ordering online encyclopedia operator Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, to remove a page describing its legal dispute with an Indian news agency.

Indian news agency ANI last year sued Wikimedia for defamation in the Delhi High Court over the way a Wikipedia page described the news agency. ANI said in its lawsuit it was being described on its Wikipedia page as an agency facing criticism for being a "propaganda tool" for the government.

Wikimedia, which has denied wrongdoing, was ordered by the High Court to take down another page describing the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court judges backed a legal challenge by Wikimedia, which had called that takedown order as one which would have a "chilling effect on free speech".

The Supreme Court said the takedown order was the result of the high court reacting "disproportionately."

"Courts, as a public and open institution, must always remain open to public observations, debates and criticisms," the 37-page Supreme Court order said.

ANI in a statement said it welcomes the court's "affirmation of the press's right to report on legal proceedings, while also noting that litigants may seek reporting restrictions in exceptional cases to avoid prejudice."

Wikimedia Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Friday's verdict.

Reuters, which owns a 26% stake in ANI, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it was not involved in ANI's business practices or operations.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Jane Merriman)