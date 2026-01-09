Vodafone Idea ‍laid out ‍a repayment schedule for its adjusted ​gross revenue (AGR) dues, capping annual payments at $13.79 million ⁠for the next six years, easing near-term cash flow ⁠pressure without reducing headline ‌liabilities.

On December 31, the Indian government approved a partial moratorium on the ⁠telecoms company's dues, freezing $9.76 billion in payments and deferring repayments to the 2030s. At the time, Vodafone Idea had said ⁠it had not received ​any communication about the measure.

The telecom operator, in which the ‍Indian government holds a 49% stake, said in a ​statement on Friday that after the initial six years, the annual payout will be capped at 1 billion rupees for the following four years through March 2035, with the remaining balance to be paid in equal annual installments over the subsequent six years.

Telecom operators, including Vodafone ⁠Idea, have long contested the ‌Indian government's method of calculating AGR, which determines the licence fees and other ‌dues.

