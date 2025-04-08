Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, and Mobily, a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia have extended their Roaming Signalling partnership, in a move aimed at providing Mobily customers with seamless and quality international roaming services worldwide.

This collaboration aims to enhance Mobily’s international roaming services, ensuring seamless connectivity, superior service quality, and an enhanced customer experience worldwide.

With extensive experience in partnering with global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Tata Communications will leverage its advanced monitoring and troubleshooting platform, RoamPulse, to improve Mobily’s international roaming operations.

By integrating Tata Communications’ cutting-edge solution, Mobily will be equipped with advanced monitoring, real-time insights and automated network troubleshooting to ensure proactive issue resolution and uninterrupted connectivity for its customers worldwide.

Further, RoamPulse will enable Mobily to enhance network efficiency and reduce operational costs, while delivering an improved roaming experience — underscoring both companies’ commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

While enabling resource optimisation for Mobily, data-driven insights on network traffic and subscriber roaming experience from RoamPulse™ will also help drive new revenue opportunities and strengthen Mobily’s market position.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mobily and empower their customers with next generation roaming solutions," said Manoj Ghonge - Global Business Head, Voice and Mobility Services, Tata Communications.

"Our RoamPulse solution will equip Mobily with advanced monitoring and troubleshooting tools, ensuring seamless global connectivity, reduced downtime, and superior network optimisation. This partnership fortifies our commitment to drive technological advancements, ensuring world-class experience for our customers," he stated.

Thamer Alfadda, Senior Vice President Wholesale at Mobily, said: "Our partnership with Tata Communications aligns with our focus on innovation and customer experience. By leveraging Tata Communications’ expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, we are set to optimise our roaming operations, reduce manual efforts, and drive new revenue opportunities."

"This collaboration will provide our customers with an enhanced, hassle-free roaming experience, reinforcing our commitment to quality and excellence," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

