Riyadh: Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company (GO) changed its commercial name to Etihad GO Telecom Company as part of its strategic transformation to strengthen its position in the telecommunications and technology sectors.

This new identity aligns with the company’s ambition to enhance its technical capabilities, deliver comprehensive services to its customers, according to a bourse filing.

Moreover, the rebranding will reinforce the group’s contribution to the national digital transformation in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Following the change, the company’s ticker name on Tadawul will be GO TELECOM.

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) greenlighted the rebranding on 9 October 2025.

