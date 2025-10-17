The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai and e& signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, aimed at advancing Emiratisation and nurturing national talent within the telecommunications sector.

The collaboration underscores both parties’ shared commitment to fostering public-private cooperation and developing UAE’s human capital, in line with the nation’s vision to empower Emirati talent across key industries.

The MoU was signed by Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at the Council and Mohammad Harib AlFalahi, Chief Corporate Services Officer, e& , in the presence of senior representatives from e& mainly Group CEO Hatem Dowidar, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE and Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer at e&.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR and Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, along a number of dignitaries, industry experts, and key stakeholders from the employment and training sectors.

Under the agreement, EHRDC and e& will collaborate to expand employment opportunities for Emirati nationals in Dubai, reinforcing the private sector’s pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth.

The partnership will introduce specialised training programs to develop the capabilities of national talent across various fields within e&. Additionally, the initiative will utilise the Group’s expertise and workforce to facilitate knowledge transfer, empowering Emiratis to excel in emerging future-oriented industries.

The agreement places particular focus on developing Emirati capabilities in technical, digital, and knowledge-based sectors, aligning with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, both of which prioritise investment in national talent to drive innovation-led growth.

Abdulla bin Zayed Al Falasi, said, “Signing this MoU during GITEX GLOBAL represents a significant step forward on multiple fronts. It reflects a forward-looking vision that combines institutional innovation and strategic collaboration to drive meaningful progress in developing national capabilities and localising advanced skillsets. Hosting the signing ceremony at GITEX, which is the region’s leading technology event, also highlights the critical role such global events play in transforming national strategies into actionable outcomes. By focusing on key areas like artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity, such partnerships can support the preparation of a skilled Emirati workforce ready to lead the future economy.”

He added, "This MoU paves the way for a long-term strategic collaboration that extends beyond job creation. It sets a comprehensive framework that involves continuous training, knowledge transfer, and the development of a strong innovation ecosystem to support the sustained professional growth of Emirati talent in Dubai. This integrated approach aligns with the UAE’s vision of positioning Emiratisation as a key driver in the shift toward a knowledge-based economy, where national talent is at the forefront of shaping the country's future.”

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer at e&, stated, "Empowering national talent is central to our long-term strategy, as it forms the foundation of our nation's digital transformation and innovation journey. This partnership with EHRDC reflects our strong commitment to supporting Emiratisation, not only by creating high-quality job opportunities but also by investing in skills development. Our goal is to prepare youth for the future by equipping them with expertise in advanced areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital economy. In doing so, we aim to enhance their contribution to building a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy."