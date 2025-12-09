A recent survey conducted by Airalo, an eSIM platform, revealed that 30 per cent of Saudi travellers were hit with unexpected roaming charges after their international trips last year.

Many reported frustration over surprise fees and a lack of transparency from traditional mobile providers.

As international travel from Saudi Arabia continues to grow, the findings highlight how roaming costs remain one of the most overlooked travel expenses.

These unexpected charges can stretch travel budgets and create unnecessary stress for travellers seeking seamless connectivity abroad.

To help address this issue, Airalo is empowering travellers to take control of their mobile connectivity with greater transparency and affordability. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).