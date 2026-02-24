MUSCAT: The Oman operations of The New India Assurance Company Limited — Oman Operations held a brokers’ meeting in Muscat on February 16 to review market conditions and outline priorities for 2026, amidst rising competition in the Sultanate of Oman’s insurance sector.

Company officials said the insurer closed 2025 with gross written premiums exceeding RO 20 million, with brokers accounting for about 45 per cent of its portfolio, underscoring the continued role of intermediaries in distribution.

During the session, management discussed underwriting discipline, expansion in fire and engineering, corporate medical and SME segments, as well as operational efficiency and digital processes. Brokers raised issues related to service delivery, claims handling and evolving market risks, according to participants.

The meeting brought together teams from underwriting, claims, medical and operations, allowing for direct exchanges on market developments and service expectations for the year ahead. Company executives said maintaining sustainable growth and stable broker relationships would remain central to their strategy in 2026.

