Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) is set to open branch in India, in GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat.

ADNIC has secured approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), with Indian regulatory approval expected to follow ahead of an anticipated branch opening in the latter part of 2026.

This move demonstrates ADNIC’s international growth objectives and strongly connects to ADNIC’s recent entry into the Saudi Arabia market. More broadly, it is anticipated that the India branch will diversify revenue for ADNIC while supporting clients in a high-growth market.

The UAE and India continue to advance their economic partnership, with both countries committing to double bilateral trade to US$200 billion by 2032, building on the dramatic gains delivered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into force in 2022. ADNIC’s India branch will play a role in strengthening UAE-India bilateral economic ties.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said, “The move reflects ADNIC’s global expansion ambitions and its commitment to strengthening its presence in high-growth markets, driven by the UAE’s strategic ties with India and a long-standing relationship built on trade, trust, and shared ambition. The planned opening of ADNIC’s India branch reflects this profound relationship and serves to deepen it further, as well as advancing our global growth aspirations. As one of the UAE’s largest leading insurer, our growing international presence enables us to broaden client engagement across the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, stated, “Establishing an international branch in GIFT City demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting clients and partners in India. It will also reinforce UAE–India economic ties while leveraging GIFT City’s emergence as a leading international insurance and reinsurance hub. ADNIC’s India branch, alongside Mutakamela Insurance ADNIC’s subsidiary in KSA, will further enhance our ability to service our growing network of clients and business partners enabling faster decision-making, tailored capacity, and access to deeper global capabilities.”