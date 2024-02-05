Muscat: The Public Prosecution in Oman has revealed that there were 140 cases of cybercrime in 2023, compared to 126 in 2022 while cases related to online content increased to 2,686 in 2023 from 2,519 in 2022.

These cases included misusing financial cards, attempting, assisting, or agreeing to commit information technology fraud.

Cases involving a violation of privacy and confidentiality terms dropped to 134 in 2023 from 162 in 2022.

The Public Prosecutor said that the cases of misuse of information technology involved forgery, and information fraud dropped to 96 in 2023 from 77 in 2023.

Cases involving electronic transactions dropped to six in 2023 from 8 in 2022.

