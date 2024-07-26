The volume of trade exchange between Oman and Bahrain reached RO 240.4 million by the end of 2023, according to statements by Naif bin Hamad Fadel, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Dhofar branch.

Speaking to ONA during the fourth Omani-Bahraini Products Exhibition at the Salalah Grand Mall on July 25, 2024, Fadel revealed that Omani exports to Bahrain amounted to RO 41.6 million, while Bahraini imports to Oman totaled RO 198.8 million.

He explained that key exports from Oman to Bahrain include electrical cables and food products, while iron ore and diesel are the primary imports from Bahrain.

The 10-day event was inaugurated by Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition was co-organized by the Omani-Bahraini Friendship Association, in collaboration with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Dhofar Governorate branch and the Embassy of Bahrain in Oman.

Speaking to ONA, al Rawas stated that the exhibition aims to promote Omani products in both local and Gulf markets. He added that a national committee is actively promoting national products within the GCC countries and other promising markets.

Ambassador of Bahrain to Oman, Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, shared that the fourth edition of this exhibition builds on the successes of the previous three editions. He noted the role of entrepreneurs in driving economic development and opening new markets for products in both countries.

Dr al Kaabi also pointed out that the exhibition exemplifies the cooperation between the two countries in supporting and developing the entrepreneurial sector, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and Bahrain Vision 2030. He underscored the added value of the economic and commercial activities and programs between the two nations, presenting them as a model for relations between brotherly countries.

The exhibition features participation from around 33 Omani and Bahraini entrepreneurs and includes various products such as perfumes and incense, handicrafts, traditional plastic arts, traditional costumes, and Omani honey.

