RIYADH — Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Saudi Bar Association Dr. Walid Al-Samaani has launched the unified contract for attorney fees, designed to regulate lawyer-client agreements with greater transparency and legal reliability, as part of broader efforts to strengthen preventive justice.



Registered via the Nafith contract creation platform, the contract carries the legal weight of an enforcement instrument and can be processed electronically through the Najiz.sa portal without the need for a lawsuit.



The contract covers specialized legal services including litigation, legal consultations, and document preparation.



It also ensures documentation of all related transactions, such as fee payments, document exchange, and formal notifications between parties.



The unified contract requires law firms to return all client-held assets upon fee settlement, while obligating clients to adhere to agreed payment terms.



The initiative is part of a broader set of tools aimed at reducing legal disputes and reinforcing contractual fairness in the legal profession.

