MUSCAT: Oman and Tanzania have reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and laid the groundwork for deeper trade and economic collaboration during a key meeting held on the sidelines of the Advantage Oman Forum.

Pankaj Khimji, Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation in Oman, met with the Permanent Secretary for Industry and Trade of Tanzania to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation. The discussions reflected a shared vision to strengthen economic ties and build on centuries-old historical relations rooted in maritime trade and cultural exchange.

“The diverse resources and vibrant markets of Tanzania present a wealth of opportunities for Omani businesses. Together, we can unlock new avenues for growth that will benefit both nations,” said Khimji, expressing optimism about forging a joint framework for cooperation.

The Tanzanian delegation voiced strong interest in enhancing trade with Oman, aligning with Muscat’s strategic ambition to become a regional hub for trade and investment. Talks focused on several key sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing—areas both sides see as engines for economic diversification and sustainable development.

This meeting marks a new chapter in Oman-Tanzania relations, reflecting mutual respect and a commitment to shared prosperity. The Advantage Oman Forum once again showcased Oman’s proactive approach to building global partnerships and opening new doors for economic collaboration.

