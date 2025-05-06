As maritime transportation continues to be a key propeller of global trade, it has an indispensable position in the global economy.

Over the years, the industry has entered into a new era defined by rapid integration of advanced technologies and digitalisation. These changes are evidently reshaping maritime operations, especially in the area of navigation, communication and automation.

These technologies are not only offering unprecedented levels of efficiency, but also are becoming a necessary factor for the industry players’ survival in a highly competitive and regulated environment.

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global trade is expected to continue expanding in 2025 and 2026, with merchandise trade volume gradually increasing in line with global GDP growth. Trade in commercial services is projected to grow at an even faster pace. The Middle East is also anticipated to see a rise in export volumes. This increasing trade volume underscores the need for advanced maritime solutions capable of handling greater complexity and ensuring efficient vessel management, safety, and environmental compliance.

The growing complexity of environmental regulations, such as the IMO’s Global Sulphur Cap which began in 2020, have forced shipowners to use cleaner and efficient technologies to reduce emissions. Amidst this, advanced navigation and communication systems aid industry players with precise and real-time data that enables them to navigate the tough routes with great safety and accuracy. For instance, GPS, which was launched between 1978 and 1985 with 11 satellites, now has about 24 satellites that orbit the Earth and send radio signals from space, further signifying the increasing demand for advanced navigation systems.

In the current scenario, sailors are well-trained to handle modern navigation equipment, as vessels are equipped with advanced systems that provide accurate voyage data. For example, the gyrocompass provides a reliable directional source by accurately referencing the Earth’s axis of rotation. As against the magnetic compass, it determines direction without being affected by external magnetic fields. Another key tool is Marine radars, which detect obstacles along the ship’s path to prevent collisions. These radars, using microwave propagation, gather data beyond the human eye’s reach, ensuring adherence to the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) of 1972.

Marine radars rely on S-band and X-band systems, which detect targets from long distances, including islands, icebergs and other floating objects, providing essential information to avoid collisions. It uses rotating antennas to scan the surroundings of the vessel. Complementing radar systems, the magnetic compass, which operates with the Earth’s magnetic field, serves as the primary direction indicator on the bridge panel.

Similarly, the Automatic Radar Plotting Aid (ARPA) is a key feature of modern radar systems that continuously monitor the ship’s surroundings by detecting targets including ships, boats and stationary objects. It collects and provides data on their speed and course, helping prevent collisions. The automatic tracking system displays target information in both graphical and numerical formats, further enhancing safety during navigation.

Additionally, the echo sounder, a navigation instrument used for nearly a century, measures the depth of water beneath a ship using sound wave transmission. Meanwhile, the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) simplifies locating a ship’s position on navigational charts, offering greater accuracy. Modern vessels use marine digital voyage and route planners to avoid harsh weather and other obstacles, calculating the safest and cheapest routes.

These advanced tools ensure safer and more efficient maritime operations, pushing operators to adopt these technologies to ensure their competitiveness, compliance and safety. As the trade evolves, the future of maritime industry and its operators depends on its ability to adapt to these changes and leverage the opportunities it offers.

* Philip Cherian is CEO of Maritronics, Centena Group’s Maritime division

